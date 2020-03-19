Mandy Moore Hit With Copyright Suit Over Instagram Photo

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A New York-based photographer sued Mandy Moore and her touring company Wednesday in Florida federal court, accusing them of copyright infringement for using a photo of the actress-singer that he said he took and officially copyrighted. Josiah Kamau is looking to recover any profits or gains of any kind that can be attributed to the use of the photo on Moore’s Instagram account or statutory damages of up to $150,000, according to his complaint. “Defendants infringed plaintiff’s copyright in the photograph by reproducing and publicly displaying the photograph on the website. Defendants are not, and has [sic] never been, licensed or...

