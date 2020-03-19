Beyond Meat Execs Face Another Investor Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Investors have hit Beyond Meat executives with a California federal suit accusing them of underplaying the potential liability from a former supplier's claims that employees fudged a food safety report, leading to a stock drop when the information became public. Beyond Meat Inc. investors Kimberly Brink and Melvyn Klein sued several of the company's executives, including President and CEO Ethan Brown, Chairman of the Board Seth Goldman and Chief Financial Officer Mark J. Nelson in the derivative suit Wednesday. The lawsuit is at least the third against Beyond Meat executives filed since January and the second this week accusing Brown and...

