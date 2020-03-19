Wabtec, Knorr Get Initial Nod On $49M In No-Poach Deals

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge gave her preliminary approval to a pair of settlements worth a total of $49 million a class of workers made with Wabtec Corp. and Knorr-Bremse AG over alleged no-poach agreements, and named Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP and Fine Kaplan & Black RPC co-lead counsel in the case. Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti gave preliminary approval to the proposed class certification and settlements with Wabtec for $37 million and Knorr for $12 million, a day after she said she would if the workers made a few minor adjustments to their notice. “The court has...

