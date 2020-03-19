More Calif. Residents Sue SoCal Edison Over Woolsey Fire

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT) -- California residents are piling on claims that Southern California Edison could have prevented the Woolsey Fire, in a trio of new suits seeking to hold the utility liable for property damage and other losses from the blaze. Elan and Dalit Argil, Michael Murphy and Thomas Villante filed the new suits Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging that the energy company's failure to maintain its infrastructure and turn off a circuit during a red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service resulted in a fire that burned nearly 97,000 acres, killed three people, destroyed 1,500 structures and damaged each of...

