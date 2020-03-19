Construction Firm To Pay $120K For Favoring H-2B Workers

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday it reached a $120,000 settlement with a Maryland-based construction company it accused of passing over qualified American workers for open jobs by choosing to hire H-2B visa workers instead. The DOJ said an investigation showed that Hallaton Inc., which is based in Baltimore County, received over two dozen applications from qualified U.S. workers for open construction laborer positions. Despite the interest, Hallaton didn't hire a single one and instead hired 63 H-2B visa workers under claims that it was unable to find any qualified Americans to do the construction work, according to the DOJ....

