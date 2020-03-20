ITC Says Chinese Chemical Imports Could Hurt US Companies

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission said that imports of corrosion inhibitors from China could be hurting domestic manufacturers, and will investigate whether the products are being sold for less than fair value in the U.S. The ITC on Thursday voted to investigate whether Chinese manufacturers that produce chemicals used to protect certain metals from deteriorating are unfairly competing with U.S. producers for business, following a petition by an Ohio chemical company that said the imports threaten its own business and could force it to close. “As a result of the Commission’s affirmative determinations, the U.S. Department of Commerce will continue with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS