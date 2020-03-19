Campbell Soup Unit Wants Distributors' Wage Class Suit Axed

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Campbell Soup Co. unit urged a Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday to rule that contracts governing how its independently contracted distributors are paid for their work void class claims that the company was improperly withholding wages aimed at compensating them for job-related expenses. S-L Distribution Co. LLC said that its agreements with the owners of Marhal Distributors LLC, L&K Snacks LLC and Speedy Snacks LLC made it clear that the distributors' compensation came directly from the customers they sold products to and did not come from S-L itself. The company argued that as a result it could not be subjected...

