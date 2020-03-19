FINRA Hires Schwab Exec To New Financial Crimes Post

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has hired Charles Schwab’s former chief financial crimes risk manager to head its newly formed National Cause and Financial Crimes Detection Programs. Greg Ruppert, who also is a former FBI special agent, will join FINRA on March 23 in a new role created as part of a restructuring of the organization’s Member Supervision teams announced in December. He will report directly to Bari Havlik, executive vice president of Member Supervision. "Detecting fraud and addressing it quickly is core to our mission of investor protection and market integrity," Havlik said in a statement. "Under Greg's leadership, we...

