Zumiez Can't Duck Workers' Call-In Suit, 9th Circ. Rules

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Making workers call in to find out if they have to work their shifts before they start triggers California's requirement that workers get "reporting time pay," the Ninth Circuit ruled Thursday in a proposed class action against clothing retailer Zumiez Inc. In a published, unanimous decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Richard A. Paez, the panel followed a recent California appellate court ruling that interpreted California's Wage Order 7 in a way that was consistent with the California federal court decision that Zumiez challenged. Wage Order 7 makes employers pay workers when they report for work but are "not put to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS