Law360 Reveals Titans Of The Plaintiffs Bar

Law360 (May 25, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- They've represented consumers, companies, and government entities, taken on Goliaths in industries ranging from aerospace to health care to finance to technology to sports, and won landmark victories on behalf of clients across the country. Steve Berman Hagens Berman Eric L. Cramer Berger Montague Robert Libman Miner Barnhill Matt Oppenheim Oppenheim + Zabrak Laurence Rosen Rosen Law Firm Jonathan Selbin Lieff Cabraser Norman E. Siegel Stueve Siegel Hanson Katie Sinderson Bernstein Litowitz Daniel A. Small Cohen Milstein K. Craig Wildfang Robins Kaplan Among other high-profile cases, these attorneys have secured a $1.5 billion settlement with Equifax that included reforms to prevent another data breach, pursued claims against a former University...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS