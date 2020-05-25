Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Law360 Reveals Titans Of The Plaintiffs Bar

Law360 (May 25, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- They've represented consumers, companies, and government entities, taken on Goliaths in industries ranging from aerospace to health care to finance to technology to sports, and won landmark victories on behalf of clients across the country.

Steve Berman

Hagens Berman

Eric L. Cramer

Berger Montague

Robert Libman

Miner Barnhill

Matt Oppenheim

Oppenheim + Zabrak

Laurence Rosen

Rosen Law Firm

Jonathan Selbin

Lieff Cabraser

Norman E. Siegel

Stueve Siegel Hanson

Katie Sinderson

Bernstein Litowitz

Daniel A. Small

Cohen Milstein

K. Craig Wildfang

Robins Kaplan

Among other high-profile cases, these attorneys have secured a $1.5 billion settlement with Equifax that included reforms to prevent another data breach, pursued claims against a former University...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!