Kraft, Mondelez Say CFTC Ducking Contempt Order Too Soon

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is asking too soon that an Illinois federal judge vacate a February contempt order he entered over how it announced a since-vacated $16 million enforcement action settlement, Kraft Foods and a former subsidiary said Thursday. Kraft and Mondelez Global LLC told U.S. District Judge John Blakey the CFTC is asking him to vacate an order partially granting their motion for contempt findings and sanctions before he's even been able to publish the legal basis for his decision. The agency has also said that denying Kraft and Mondelez's motion as moot "would virtually eliminate" the possibility...

