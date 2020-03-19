Claims Of Lying To USPTO Survive In 'Woman' Slogan TM Suit

Law360 (March 19, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has declined to dismiss claims of fraud committed against the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in a lawsuit between two female-led firms over the use of the slogan "Ever Argue With a Woman." U.S. District Judge David Alan Ezra ruled Wednesday that Tessmer Law Firm PLLC in San Antonio could proceed with its counterclaims against Florida attorney Melissa A. Wilson, saying that the Texas firm has a legitimate basis for its claim that Wilson lied to the USPTO when she indicated she was not aware of any other entity using the slogan. The judge also refused to...

