Macy's Shoppers Sue Over Major 2019 Data Breach

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 1:20 PM EDT) -- Macy’s Inc. is facing a proposed class action filed by a Massachusetts man who claims the retail giant failed to protect his and others’ financial information from an October 2019 data breach that affected thousands of customers. The suit, removed to federal court Thursday, says Macy’s did not live up to its responsibility to keep safe the personal information of customers who bought products online. Although Macy’s sent a letter notifying customers about the stolen data, the company did not take any steps to help remedy the situation, the suit claims, and the company passed the responsibility to protect personal information...

