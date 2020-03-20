Couple Decries Walmart's 'Merciless' Reply In Injury Appeal

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A California man and his wife slammed Walmart Inc. for what they described as a “merciless” reply brief filed at the Ninth Circuit, which is currently weighing the husband’s appeal of his loss in a personal injury suit against the retail giant. John Blackburn accused Walmart on Thursday of using its answer to his opening brief to attack him and his wife, Diane, for “wild speculation” while “asserting its own strata of unfounded speculation and ignoring the basic facts, testimony, and evidence of this case.” The septuagenarian Blackburn, who sued Walmart over injuries he suffered after a can of dog food...

