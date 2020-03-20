Flintstones 'Complete' Vitamins Consumers Seek Class Cert.

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Consumers of Flintstones multivitamin gummies asked a California federal judge Thursday to certify their proposed class action accusing Bayer of falsely advertising the product as “complete." Lead plaintiff Camille Cabrera urged U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt to certify a national class and two California subclasses, pointing to an expert report that demonstrates customers were uniformly deceived by the label and paid a premium price for the product as a result, which Cabrera said help support claims that common questions of law are raised by the case. The report submitted by J. Michael Dennis found that 93.8% of consumers preferred to...

