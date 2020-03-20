Investors Cite Atty Conflict In $3.1M Fraud Suit DQ Bid

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court should disqualify an attorney from representing a woman in a $3.1 million securities fraud case because the lawyer will likely need to testify in the litigation and has clients with conflicting interests, a group of investors has argued. Attorney Paul DeCailly will be a material witness in the case because his firm, Bernstein DeCailly & Marshall, is the successor to a law firm that purportedly was to use the money to fund underlying litigation concerning product liability cases, according to Thursday’s disqualification bid by the investors in the Southern District of Florida. DeCailly earlier in March made...

