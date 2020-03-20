UPMC Wants High Court To Weigh Legality Of Surgeons' Pay

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center wants the U.S. Supreme Court to set strict standards for proving a defendant knowingly violated ambiguous laws or regulations, arguing the Third Circuit lowered the bar for a suit claiming the hospital’s pay structure violated the federal Stark Act. In its petition for a writ of certiorari filed Thursday, UPMC said the Third Circuit’s 2019 decision made it too easy for government regulators or whistleblowers bringing a case on behalf of the government to argue the Pittsburgh-based health care system knew that paying its neurosurgeons bonuses for doing extra work violated the Stark Act, which...

