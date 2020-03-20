3 Firms Steer Li & Fung Insiders' $931M Take-Private Offer

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Li & Fung insiders on Friday offered to take the supply chain company private in a HK$7.2 billion ($931 million) deal steered by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Davis Polk & Wardell LLP and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. The offer was pitched as a way to ease financial pressures on Li & Fung stemming from shifts in the retail industry and volatile economic conditions. Li & Fung Ltd. is a supply chain and logistics company for brands and retailers, and it's been hit by "record store closures and bankruptcies in the retail industry," according to an investor presentation also released Friday....

