UnitedHealth Unit Says Its Tech IP Claims Were Legit

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A UnitedHealth unit urged a California federal judge to nix two claims in Cave Consulting Group’s antitrust lawsuit accusing it of pursuing sham litigation and using “ill-gotten” patents to monopolize the market for software to organize medical claims data, saying it had every right to file its patent infringement lawsuits. In a motion to dismiss filed Thursday, UnitedHealth Group Inc. unit OptumInsight Inc. said CCGroup’s claims of sham litigation and malicious prosecution should be tossed because Optimum’s patent infringement claims were not baseless. The company said it had probable cause to pursue the litigation against CCGroup. In its suit filed in...

