11th Circ. Says Foundry Workers' Suit Belongs In Fed. Court

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A slew of makers of allegedly toxic materials used at an Alabama foundry won a battle to keep a mass tort suit against them in federal court after the Eleventh Circuit said the suit filed by 230 foundry workers did not fall under the local event exception of the Class Action Fairness Act. In an opinion issued March 17, the federal appeals court reversed a district court order remanding the suit to state court in Alabama because of a provision in CAFA that says cases involving a “single local event or occurrence” belong in state court. The Eleventh Circuit concluded that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS