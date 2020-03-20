'Complete Disregard' Of Service Rules Kills Syneos Stock Suit

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Syneos Health Inc. on Friday knocked out class claims that it made false and misleading statements regarding its accounting practices, leading to a drop in stock price, with a New Jersey federal judge citing a shareholder’s “complete disregard” of court rules in failing to serve the company with the suit within the requisite time frame. U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp dismissed without prejudice the proposed class action because investor Yuichi Murakami failed to serve the company and three executives with the complaint and summonses within 90 days of filing the suit March 1, 2019, rejecting Murakami's bid to extend the time for...

