Johnny Depp's UK Libel Case Delayed Due To COVID-19

Law360, London (March 20, 2020, 6:28 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Friday called off an imminent trial in Johnny’s Depp’s libel suit against the publishers of The Sun newspaper, concluding that the risks posed by the pandemic and the impact of travel restrictions on witnesses would be too difficult to manage. Judge Andrew Nicol said that after weighing the practicalities of having up to 24 witnesses give evidence over video link because they cannot travel amid the global spread of COVID-19, as well as the possibility of parties falling ill part-way through the proceedings, he has reached the “reluctant conclusion” that the trial due to start next week...

