Volkswagen Says $750M Antitrust Suit Belongs In Germany

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen has pressed a Michigan federal judge to throw out a $750 million antitrust suit accusing it of working to sabotage rival mergers, arguing the litigation should play out in Germany where the automaker has been battling related claims for years. Auto parts maker Prevent USA Corp. filed the suit in Michigan late last year contending Volkswagen embarked on an illegal campaign to keep the manufacturer and an affiliate — that together operate within a global network called the Prevent Group — from acquiring other suppliers and gaining market power. However, Volkswagen said in a dismissal bid Thursday that the case...

