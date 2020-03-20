Barge Operator Wins Confirmation Of $1B Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Friday approved cargo barge operator American Commercial Lines Inc.'s prepackaged Chapter 11 plan, clearing the way for it to emerge from bankruptcy free of $1 billion in debt. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Marvin Isgur approved the plan — which calls for a $948.7 million debt-for-equity swap and $200 million in new money financing — just six weeks after American Commercial Lines filed for Chapter 11 in the face of what it called a "perfect storm" of bad weather and economic pressure. "Through this recapitalization process, we are creating an even stronger inland barge transportation leader, with...

