Taxation With Representation: Simpson, Perkins, Kirkland

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT) -- In this week’s Taxation With Representation, private equity firm KKR backs a $4.9 billion recycling business sale, Costco snaps up Innovel for $1 billion, and biopharmaceutical company Immatics merges with Arya Sciences to create a $634 million company. KKR Backs $4.9B Recycling Buy U.K. environmental utility infrastructure firm Pennon said Wednesday that it had agreed to sell recycling and residual waste business Viridor to a company backed by KKR, in a deal with an enterprise value of £4.2 billion ($4.9 billion). The Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP team advising KKR includes tax associates Joseph Tootle and Gal Shemer. The deal sees Pennon...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS