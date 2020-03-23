Affordable Housing Tax Credits Lawyers Must Know

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 2:16 PM EDT) -- As cities across the country seek to create more affordable housing and conventional bank financing becomes less certain amid the COVID-19 pandemic, affordable housing developers will likely increasingly look to tax credits to finance their projects, and lawyers say keeping a few points about such credits in mind can go a long way. Experts say it’s crucial for developers to have an understanding of the two main types of low-income housing tax credits, or LIHTCs, although there are various other ways to piece together financing for projects. This is the second story in a two-part series on tax-credit financing for real...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS