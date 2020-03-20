USB IP Owner Wants $7.5M Verdict Against Kingston Tripled

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Pavo Solutions LLC has asked a California federal judge to triple a $7.5 million jury award against Kingston Technology Company Inc. for willfully infringing a USB patent, saying Kingston made “the litigation as difficult as possible,” ignoring “merit, its discovery obligations, [and] the truth.” The motion for enhanced damages Thursday cites a variety of alleged misconduct from Kingston, including lying about its internal investigation, continuing infringement of U.S. Patent Number 6,926,544 after being sued, raising new theories too late and dropping a defense midtrial without warning. “Kingston had the means to make the litigation as difficult as possible, and so it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS