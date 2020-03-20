Burn Victim's Family Says Co. Made Dangerous Water Heater

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based water heater manufacturer created a gas water heater that contained a thermostat it knew would inaccurately control water temperatures, the family of an Illinois woman who suffered fatal burn wounds claimed in state court Friday. The husband of Dipti Patel, who died in 2016, claims Rheem Manufacturing Company Inc. knew it was making defective and unreasonably dangerous gas water heaters with thermostats that inaccurately controlled water temperatures. The company knew it could put tempering valves on the equipment to help prevent scalding injuries, but it has unlawfully and “specifically omitted” them from its water heater design, according to Rakesh...

