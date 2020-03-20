K&L Gates Loses Appeal In $100M Nanotech Malpractice Suit

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A "rational mind" could look at a set of uncontested facts in a suit filed by nanotechnology company Quantum Materials Corp. and infer that K&L Gates LLP used the company's information against it when it sued Quantum, a onetime firm client, on behalf of lenders, a Texas appeals court said Friday. Backing Quantum in the firm's bid to fight a denied dismissal, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel said the company made a prima facie case that K&L Gates violated its fiduciary duty to Quantum and engaged in a conflict of interest. The panel also sided with Quantum on whether K&L...

