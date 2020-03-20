Texas Jury Clears Halliburton Of Some IP Infringement Claims

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury on Friday cleared Halliburton Energy Services Inc. of allegations that some of its oil and gas separator products infringe a machine supplier's patent, but was hung on other claims after more than a week of deliberations. After six days of deliberating, six jurors concluded that the Houston-based energy giant's GSR gas separator products do not infringe Legacy Separators LLC's patent for a downhole gas separator used in oil and gas drilling operations to separate gases from fluids and improve efficiency in well production. However, the jury was hung on whether two other Halliburton products — called Q-Max...

