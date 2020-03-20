Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Jury Clears Halliburton Of Some IP Infringement Claims

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury on Friday cleared Halliburton Energy Services Inc. of allegations that some of its oil and gas separator products infringe a machine supplier's patent, but was hung on other claims after more than a week of deliberations.

After six days of deliberating, six jurors concluded that the Houston-based energy giant's GSR gas separator products do not infringe Legacy Separators LLC's patent for a downhole gas separator used in oil and gas drilling operations to separate gases from fluids and improve efficiency in well production.

However, the jury was hung on whether two other Halliburton products — called Q-Max...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!