Huntsman Keeps Win Over Ex-Manager Who Took Kickbacks

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A former manager of Huntsman International LLC breached his contract when he took kickbacks in exchange for maintenance contracts, a Texas appellate court said, affirming Huntsman’s trial win. A three-judge Ninth Court of Appeals panel said Thursday that the evidence backs up the jury’s finding that Joseph L. Sims breached his fiduciary duty to Huntsman. The court also affirmed the jury verdict against an industrial equipment servicing company, Critical Path Resources Inc., which made hundreds of thousands in unauthorized or unsupported charges to Huntsman after Sims steered a contract its way. The court upheld a judgment against Sims and Critical Path...

