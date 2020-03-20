Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wyo. Wants In On Fight Over Western Drilling Leases

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Wyoming on Friday sought to back the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in environmental groups' suit seeking to undo oil and gas leases for nearly 2 million acres of western U.S. public land, saying hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of potential state revenue is at stake.

The state asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge to let it intervene in the suit lodged by WildEarth Guardians, Physicians for Social Responsibility and the Western Environmental Law Center accusing the BLM of failing to evaluate the climate change impacts of more than 2,000 oil and gas leases it awarded in 23 lease sales...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!