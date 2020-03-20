Wyo. Wants In On Fight Over Western Drilling Leases

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Wyoming on Friday sought to back the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in environmental groups' suit seeking to undo oil and gas leases for nearly 2 million acres of western U.S. public land, saying hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of potential state revenue is at stake. The state asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge to let it intervene in the suit lodged by WildEarth Guardians, Physicians for Social Responsibility and the Western Environmental Law Center accusing the BLM of failing to evaluate the climate change impacts of more than 2,000 oil and gas leases it awarded in 23 lease sales...

