Tulsa, States, Feds Weigh In On Okla. Tribal Jurisdiction Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The federal government, the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and several neighboring states told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday that overturning a man’s state convictions in a broad tribal jurisdiction dispute would result in widespread chaos, upending norms for taxation, zoning and law enforcement. Governments filed a flurry of amicus briefs Friday opposing the petition of Jimcy McGirt. McGirt, a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, contends that his state court convictions for rape and two other crimes in 1997 and 1998 should be thrown out because the alleged crimes took place within the boundaries of the Creek reservation and the...

