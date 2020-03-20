9th Circ. Gives Fred Meyer Applicant 2nd Shot At FCRA Suit

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday partially revived a Fred Meyer job applicant's proposed class action accusing the Kroger subsidiary of providing faulty Fair Credit Reporting Act disclosures, ruling that the company's disclosures contained "extraneous information." In its opinion, the three-judge panel reversed the lower court's finding that Daniel Walker failed to adequately claim that Fred Meyer Inc. violated the FCRA's disclosure requirement for employers looking to obtain consumer reports for job applicants. The panel pointed to the Ninth Circuit's 2019 ruling in Gilberg v. California Check Cashing Stores, which was decided after the lower court's finding in Walker's case. The appeals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS