Lionbridge Must Face TransPerfect's $300M Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (March 21, 2020, 12:04 AM EDT) -- Translation company Lionbridge Technologies and its private equity parent will have to face a $300 million suit claiming that the parent pretended to be interested in buying rival TransPerfect Global at an auction in order to steal the company’s trade secrets, a New York federal judge ruled Friday. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote did agree to dismiss the allegation that Lionbridge and parent company HIG Middle Market LLC had violated the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, but told the translation companies that TransPerfect had “adequately alleged” the rest of its claims. “At best, these facts raise a question of fact to...

