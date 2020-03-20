LA, Trump Seek Approval Of Deal To End Sanctuary City Suit

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The city of Los Angeles and the Trump administration submitted a joint bid on Friday for final judgment in their dispute over placing immigration-related conditions on federal public safety grants, agreeing for the conditions to be placed on one type of grant but not on another. The agreed split proposal comes after rulings by the 9th Circuit in 2019 regarding the Community Oriented Policing System program and Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program, with the city and Trump administration asking U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton to make permanent the results of the higher court's rulings. The parties asked the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS