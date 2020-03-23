Indiana Sex Bias Case Cut Short Prematurely, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday chided a lower court for focusing on the weakness of individual pieces of evidence in support of an Indiana running coach’s sex and age discrimination claims rather that evaluating the evidence as a whole and said a jury should decide the merits of the allegations. The district court "erred by doing what we have repeatedly said a court should not,” the panel said. It held a jury could reasonably infer that the athletic director and principal at Valparaiso Community Schools didn’t want to hire a woman for two open assistant coach positions and “did what they...

