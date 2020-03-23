Texas Doctors Denied New Trial In $40M Kickback Row

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has denied motions for a new trial by surgeons and others convicted of a $40 million kickback scheme to steer patients to a Dallas medical center, saying their various arguments are meritless. U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary on Friday denied motions for retrial by those convicted last April of roles in a scheme aimed at steering surgery patients to Forest Park Medical Center. Spine surgeons Michael Rimlawi, Douglas Won and Shawn Henry, pain doctor Mrugeshkumar "Mike" Shah, hospital co-founder Wilton "Mac" Burt, and a man accused of funneling money in the scheme, Jackson Jacob, had all requested...

