Netflix Gets Mo'Nique’s Bias And Pay Suit Trimmed, For Now

Law360 (March 20, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday granted a bid by Netflix to whittle down a bias lawsuit from Oscar-winning actress Mo'Nique over an allegedly paltry offer for a comedy special, finding that her retaliation claims fall short, but said the comedian can rework the claims. In a minute order, U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. granted a motion to dismiss some of the claims in the lawsuit, finding that Monique Hicks, better known as Mo'Nique, hasn't plausibly alleged that Netflix retaliated against her for publicly criticizing the streaming service after she said she was offered a "low-ball" $500,000 to do a...

