Employees Want Judge DQ'd From American Airlines Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A group of American Airlines employees asked to have a Philadelphia federal judge disqualified from hearing their employment lawsuit Friday because she had formerly been a federal prosecutor on a case charging airline workers with drug trafficking. Andre Fields, Kendall Green and Andre Roundtree, a trio of fleet service agents for American accusing the airline of racial bias, said that U.S. District Judge Karen Spencer Marston had previously prosecuted fleet service agents at American and U.S. Airways for using their positions to smuggle drugs onto flights past security screenings. This had put her in close contact with staff at the airlines...

