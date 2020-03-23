5th Circ.'s Pronoun Order Slammed By Ethicists, LGBTQ Orgs

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Dozens of legal ethics experts and LGBTQ legal advocacy group Lambda Legal are urging the Fifth Circuit to reconsider a recent refusal to refer to a transgender litigant by her chosen pronouns in court records. Calling the use of peoples’ preferred names and pronouns a “basic courtesy” in line with judicial canons, a Friday amicus motion backed by 83 ethics scholars called the decision troubling in light of the fact that courts routinely defer to litigants “on far less serious issues of identity, like maiden names and nicknames.” The scholars also took issue with the court’s position that agreeing to refer...

