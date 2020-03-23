NCAA Probe Privacy Can't Keep KU Docs Sealed In Coach Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge rejected the University of Kansas Athletic Department’s request to file its opposition to former head football coach David Beaty’s lawsuit seeking $3 million in severance under seal, saying the school's bid "offers no authority for its novel and bold assertion” to block open access to court records. U.S. District Judge Kathryn H. Vratil said on Friday that references to NCAA rules to keep investigation records confidential and a student records privacy law were not enough to keep the court filings under seal. The judge specifically noted that Kansas Athletics did not point to clear legal authority in...

