Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NCAA Probe Privacy Can't Keep KU Docs Sealed In Coach Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge rejected the University of Kansas Athletic Department’s request to file its opposition to former head football coach David Beaty’s lawsuit seeking $3 million in severance under seal, saying the school's bid "offers no authority for its novel and bold assertion” to block open access to court records.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn H. Vratil said on Friday that references to NCAA rules to keep investigation records confidential and a student records privacy law were not enough to keep the court filings under seal. The judge specifically noted that Kansas Athletics did not point to clear legal authority in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!