Apple Urges End To Fla. Class Action Over IPhone Updates

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Apple urged a Florida federal judge Monday to cut off a proposed class action from iPhone 4 owners claiming the company intentionally made its FaceTime videoconferencing app nonfunctional for iOS 6 and older operating systems, saying the claims were clearly filed too late and fail in substance. During a telephonic hearing before Fort Lauderdale-based U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, the tech giant argued that Florida state law and case law make clear that fraudulent concealment is not among the grounds for tolling a claim, so plaintiff Austin Belanger’s August 2019 complaint alleging Apple intentionally changed the way FaceTime worked on iOS 7 or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS