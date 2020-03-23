PG&E Will Plead Guilty To Manslaughter In Calif. Fire

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 10:55 AM EDT) -- Pacific Gas & Electric Co. announced Monday that it plans to plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of unlawfully starting a fire in connection with the 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County that destroyed the town of Paradise and killed 85 people. Volunteer rescue workers search for remains in the rubble of homes destroyed in the Camp Fire in Paradise, California, in November 2018. On Monday, PG&E said it would plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and unlawfully starting a fire. (AP) In a statement, PG&E said it’s reached an agreement to resolve charges brought by Butte...

