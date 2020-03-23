Pension Fund Escapes Kroger Workers' ERISA Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has axed a suit claiming a multiemployer pension plan flouted ERISA by ignoring an offer from Kroger that would have preserved the benefits of workers at the grocery store chain, which was allowed to pull out for $467 million. U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang on Sunday granted summary judgment to the Central States, Southeast and Southwest Areas Pension Fund on the remaining claims in the grocery store workers' Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit. The judge said the fund's trustees didn't "just reject out-of-hand Kroger's initial proposal," in which Kroger and the Teamsters union — which...

