Ex-USPTO Leader, Oblon Attorney Mossinghoff Dies At 84

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office leader Gerald J. Mossinghoff, an Oblon senior counsel who also held posts at NASA, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America and the United Nations, died Friday at age 84. The Intellectual Property Hall of Fame inductee, who had a key role in the creation of the Federal Circuit and modernizing the USPTO, died peacefully, surrounded by family, according to a statement from Oblon McClelland Maier & Neustadt LLP. He'd joined the firm in 1997. “Gerry was always unfailingly friendly, modest and unassuming, with much not to be modest about,” Oblon partner Arthur I. Neustadt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS