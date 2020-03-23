HMRC Wins Wage Battle With British Soccer Team

Law360, London (March 23, 2020, 6:08 PM GMT) -- Employees of a British soccer team won’t be allowed to buy season tickets directly from their wages after an employment tribunal ruled that their salaries had unlawfully dipped below the national minimum wage. The Employment Appeal Tribunal ruled Friday that Middlesbrough Football Club’s practice of letting custodial and clerical staff buy season tickets for their family members from their wages violated the National Minimum Wage Regulations 2015. Even though employees voluntarily agreed to have the cost of the tickets taken out of their pay, the tribunal agreed with HM Revenue & Customs that the club was technically — and unlawfully — paying...

