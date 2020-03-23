Surgeons' Suit Over 'Surprise' Medical Bills Law Implodes

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has tossed for now a spine surgeon group's suit alleging a state insurance law barring "surprise" medical bills for consumers is preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, ruling Monday that none of the group's members have been harmed yet by the statute. Any injury caused by the New Jersey Out-of-Network Consumer Protection, Transparency, Cost Containment and Accountability Act to NJ Spine Society Inc. "is conjectural or hypothetical," U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson ruled. The decision dismissed without prejudice the society's lawsuit against the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance and other public agencies, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS