Surgeons' Suit Over 'Surprise' Medical Bills Law Implodes

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has tossed for now a spine surgeon group's suit alleging a state insurance law barring "surprise" medical bills for consumers is preempted by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, ruling Monday that none of the group's members have been harmed yet by the statute.

Any injury caused by the New Jersey Out-of-Network Consumer Protection, Transparency, Cost Containment and Accountability Act to NJ Spine Society Inc. "is conjectural or hypothetical," U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson ruled. The decision dismissed without prejudice the society's lawsuit against the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance and other public agencies, and...

