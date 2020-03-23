Supreme Court Won't Wade Into Muslim Pilot's Bias Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 11:20 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a former NetJets pilot’s lawsuit claiming the Berkshire Hathaway unit fired him because he is Muslim, turning down a chance to set a uniform standard for what constitutes a "similarly situated" employee in discrimination cases. Ameer Siddiqui asked the justices in October to review an Eleventh Circuit decision granting summary judgment to NetJets Aviation Inc. in his case claiming the private jet company violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866 by subjecting him to harsh discipline in response to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS