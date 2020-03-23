Trading Card Co. Dunks On Rival's Michael Jordan TM Suit

Law360 (March 23, 2020, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Sports trading card company Panini America Inc. told a California federal court that rival Upper Deck can't bring trademark claims over two cards showing supposed license partner Michael Jordan in the background, calling his appearance in the photographs "indiscernible and incidental." In a motion filed Friday, Panini offered a host of reasons why Upper Deck’s January complaint over cards featuring Jordan's former Chicago Bulls teammates Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman should be dismissed. Among them, according to Panini: the image of Jordan is barely visible in the Pippen card and partially obscured in the Rodman card, and there's no risk that a consumer would...

